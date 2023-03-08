MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 21, 2023, The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts announces Brass Day 2023. This event is free for all middle and high school brass musicians and will consist of brass ensemble playing, recitals, and clinics.

The ULM Brass Faculty and guest artist Max Ignas will perform at 7:30 PM as part of the ULM Brass Day 2023. The general public may attend this concert at no cost.