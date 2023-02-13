UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Library will be hosting a book review each week as part of the Black History Month celebrations. The book for this week was picked out of their children’s section. There are several African American books in the library’s holdings that can be checked out.

The book for this week explores the letters of Black history and culture in a bold way. The ABCs of Black History honors a narrative that spans continents, centuries, triumph and tragedy, joy and creativity, letter by letter.