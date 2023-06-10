UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The Union Parish Library kicked-off its Summer Reading Program with a Spanish Saturday.

The Sabado de Espanol, or Spanish Saturday, brings Bilingual Art and Story Time to the community.

Library Associate, Ivonne Reyes, says the program aims to welcome more Hispanic families to the library programs.

“That’s our goal for this Summer, to bring more Hispanic families so they can see that we have more activities for the kids where they can feel a lot more comfortable around the library.”

This Saturday’s main activity focused on making Pinatas. The one-hour workshop provides all materials and brings culture through books.

“This is a little Colombian story that I am going to read whenever we finish,” Reyes said. “Well, for my Spanish Saturday, I want to read little fairy tales from Colombia, and Guatemala.” Reyes said.

Family and kids will have all different types of workshops throughout the Summer months.

“Like a little poncho, they put over. We are making that for next Saturday, and then we are making a maraca, like the little fiesta maracas, and then a luchador mask,” Reyes explained.

Reyes says these resources provide educational opportunities to the Hispanic community.

“Now, more of the Hispanic people are coming to the library, and they do come up and ask me to show them what we have. And I feel like that is a big step that we are taking.”

Library Guest, Wilman Alfredo Ardila, says he is glad these resources are available for people who need them.

“I think this program should continue because it helps the Hispanic community.

Spanish Saturday is available in English and Spanish every Saturday at 10 a.m.