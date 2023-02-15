FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Black Heritage Annual Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM.
For more information, you can contact Pastor Lester Sims at 318-355-3787.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Black Heritage Annual Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM.
For more information, you can contact Pastor Lester Sims at 318-355-3787.