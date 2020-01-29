TULLOS (Press Release) – (1/29/20) The Town of Tullos is under a partial boil advisory.
Roads East of Hwy 165
Major Doughty
Waggner Tap
Boyette Dr
Persimmon Rd
Fl Albritton
Dewey Rd
Elton Rd
Sumrall Rd
New Union
Samples are set to be submitted 1/30/2020.
This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
