Farmerville, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 16, 2023, the Town of Farmerville hosted their Angel Award Gala. Mary Barrios received a $25,000 award from Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana Foundation to put towards a new playground in Unity Park.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Farmerville

State Representative Chris Turner, Janet Wilson with Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana and Stephanie Herrmann, Robert Rachal and Jan Daniels were present at the event.