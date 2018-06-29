The 'Summer Fun' camp wraps up at Burg Jones Elementary

MONROE, La. - Its the time of the year every child dreams of, schools out and summer is in full swing.

But what happens when the beaches are far away and all you want is a good book to tuck away and wander in?

The United Way, the Boy's and Girl's Club, and others teamed up for moments just like this, creating a camp that tailored to local eager readers.

Camp coordinator Robin Scott says it's been an eventful program.

She also says, "Our theme this year has been reading rocks. So we've done lots of things with literature and music. We're having our end of the program today and the kids will be displaying things that they've learned through music, and dance, and songs and chants."

Throughout the gym at Burg Jones Elementary kids were wide eyed and and engulfed in their books.

Not only were they scholastic fantastic but open eared to career fair participants from the Monroe Police Department and the zoo.

They soaked up all the knowledge that they could on such careers.

Organizers say that this years camp was full of engaging activities.

Robin Scott says, "This is the first time here to pull in the S.T.E.M. activities and the kids have been thoroughly engaged. I walked in and they were doing droplets of water on pennies and every single kid was just so into it. It's opportunities like that that they usually don't get in the school year."

While those involved have worked hard to put this together they say a camp like this needs funding to keep drawing in readers for summers to come.

"The United Way has funders that fund this program every year and it's so important because many of our children don't have books at home to read. One little girl said she always read chapter books, and they are so proud of themselves. It helps instill a love for reading."

You can contact Michelle Saucer of United Way to help fund a program so vital to our community.