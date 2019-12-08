UPDATE: Neighbor talks about emotions that followed deadly House fire in Wisner

UPDATE (5:00P.M.)— Heartbreak in Wisner this morning following a deadly house fire. Residents described the victim as loving and friendly. With it just being a few days away from Christmas, it leaves many shocked and saddened.

“Its been a shock.”



Hope Street remains quiet after an emotional early morning for the Wisner community.



“I heard the sirens, my dog was barking. I came out and the house was on fire and the truck was already on fire. It was crazy,” said Jessica Parker, Neighbor.



According to State Fire Marshals, the Wisner Fire Department received a call at 6:30 A.M. on Sunday about a resident’s house being on fire.



“I was actually panicking, I’m like “oh my god there is someone in there, somebody is in there.” So I was probably a little hysterical this morning,” said Parker.



One occupant was removed from the house but later died at an area hospital.



“It kicks in and you want to do something, you got to do something. Just standing back and no being able to,” said Parker.



Parker says the victim wasn’t just a neighbor, but also a friend.



“I’d send the kids over with food with my 9-year-old. I would text to make sure that he was behaving and they were like “oh were having math class,” said Parker.

While the house can be restored…the community friend is gone.

“We got attached and it’s the holidays. it’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Parker.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to family.

WISNER, La. (Press Release) – (12/8/19) State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire in Wisner involving one death.

The Wisner Fire Department received the call at 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Hope Street. One occupant was removed from the home, but later died at an area hospital.

Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office spokesperson Shane Scott said, “Identification of the victim is currently being withheld pending notification of family members. The body has been sent for an autopsy.”

More information will be released as it becomes available.

