The South Bayou Macon Water System issues a boil advisory for their entire system

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. - (8/29/2018) If you live in Franklin Parish and get your water from The South Bayou Macon Water System, you are now under a boil advisory. They recommend everyone disinfect the water before consuming it.

Below is the full press release from The South Bayou Macon Water System:

The SOUTH BAYOU MACON Water System, Inc. is experiencing problems with the water supply system. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the SOUTH BAYOU MACON Water System, Inc is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for the entire system.

This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the SOUTH BAYOU MACON Water System, Inc

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

Guidelines for food service establishments are attached.

Upon notification from the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory that the samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe, the State Health Department will notify the water supply of the sample results. Upon such notification, the SOUTH BAYOU MACON WATER SYSTEM, INC. will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify its customers that the water has been found to be safe.

Boil Advisory Guidelines for Food Service Operations

All retail food establishments should voluntarily close if they do not have water provided

Minimize food preparation and bare hand contact with ready to eat foods

Use single service utensils

Use bottled water from an approved source for drinking or follow boil advisory

Suggested hand-washing instructions using two (2) buckets of boiled or bottled water from an approved source:

1. Use first bucket of clean potable water to remove soil off hands, using soap and water for a minimum of twenty (20) seconds, then rinse with clean potable water poured over hands

2. Use second bucket as hand dip well containing 100 ppm free chlorine or 25 ppm iodine or 200 ppm quaternary ammonia

Disconnect or turn valves off to water supply lines for ice machines, dip wells, coffee machines, fountain drinks, Icee machines, or any other machines requiring a direct potable water line connection

Dump ice bin and clean with an approved sanitizer

Use only boiled water or bottled water from an approved source for washing dishes/utensils in a three (3) compartment sink – do not use a mechanical dish machine

Follow the water boil advisory until notification from the Office of Public Health that the water is safe for human consumption

