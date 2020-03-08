The sights and sounds of Woofstock 2020

MONROE, La. (03/07/2020) — Dogs of all different breeds and sizes came together celebrating local rescues, shelters, veterinarians, and everything pets at the 2020 Woofstock event.

“It raises awareness for the need for shelters in this area,” said Phil Young, one of the attendees.

Woofstock is brought to you by KTVE/KARD and Stephens Media Group at the Origin Bank Rivermarket. The family-friendly event had tons of food, games, and awesome activities for both pets and owners to participate in.

“We have a lot of animals in the area that need to be adopted and this is a great day to come out and adopt a pet,” said Rivermarket Coordinator, Jessica Manes.

Event organizers and attendees came out to raise awareness about the pet overpopulation issue that plagues the state, and the importance of spay and neutering your pets.

“There’s alot of misconception of people think that they’re just vicious and they’re not.” Phil Young, Woofstock Attendee

Hundreds of people and their furry friends attended the event and of course, pups were dressed to the nines in their grooviest attire.