RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Sports Complex are excited to announce that they will be hosting the Dixie Youth Baseball Division I & II World Series again this year. This event will take place from July 26, 2023, through August 9, 2023.

The City of Ruston is thrilled to welcome back the Dixie World Series. Our City and complex have grown tremendously since we last hosted and appreciates DYB bringing back this great series to the Sports Capital of the South. City of Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker