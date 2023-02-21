RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Carl Stanitzky ERC Business Consultant.
This event will take place at 2111 North Trenton in Ruston, La at 10:00 AM.
