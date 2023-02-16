RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Experience Ruston is excited to announce the Marketing Roundtable. This event will be held at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center from 11:30 AM through 1:00 PM.

Small businesses in a variety of industries can improve their communications strategy, branding, social media management, web development/design, and more by using the best practices and tools that local marketing experts will supply. To register for this event you can visit their website at http://bit.ly/3RR8GIq.