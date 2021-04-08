The public is invited to two land use workshops next week as part of the city’s master plan for West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. – The public is invited to attend one of two public land use workshops next week to learn more about the City of West Monroe’s Citywide Master Plan.



The City of West Monroe is asking for the public’s input and to share their vision for the future of West Monroe as part of a Citywide Master Plan process.

The Citywide Master Plan is being funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Master Plan will focus on such topics as land use, zoning, infrastructure, economic development, parks and recreation and more.



West Monroe has enlisted Atlas Community Studios to help lead the process, a firm that aims to bring positive community change to towns across America.



Two Public Land Use Workshops will take place next week to gather feedback from the public and ensure City of West Monroe administrators have a clear picture of the challenges and opportunities West Monroe faces as it looks to the future and seeks to accomplish its goals.



Public sessions will be held on the following days:



Public Land Use Workshop #1

Tuesday, April 13 – 5 p.m.

West Monroe Convention Center, 901 Ridge Avenue



Public Land Use Workshop #2

Wednesday, April 14 – 8:30 a.m.

West Monroe Convention Center, 901 Ridge Avenue



Participants can attend either Public Land Use Workshop via Zoom. To register, please visit

www.westmonroemasterplan.com. Registration is required.



Face masks will be required and social distancing will be in effect. For more information about the public sessions or the master plan process, please contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or go to mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.