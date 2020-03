Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate Harley Gowan, age 17 of Sterlington.

Harley was last seen at her residence on March 5, 2020.

She is described as 5’5” tall and weighing 120 lbs.

Harley may be in the Sterlington or Grayson area.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Harley Gowan is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.