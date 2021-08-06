The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office currently accepting applications

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for both full time and part time job applicants.

Currently, they have positions available for Correctional Deputies, LPN’s, and part-time positions in Court Support as a Transport Deputy (requires current POST Certification).

All applicants must be 21 years or older, have a High School diploma or GED, and must complete all stages of the application process to be considered.

The OPSO offers competitive salaries with benefits, insurance, retirement and vacation.

Interested applicatns can download an application from the OPSO website, or pick one up in person at the Courthouse Annex at 400 St. John in Monroe.

If you have any questions, contact Deputy Andrew Chase at 318-324-2675 or email Andrew.Chase@opso.net.