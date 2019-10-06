The number one scam in the nation hits home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/6/19) The FTC says there has been a surge in government imposter scams this year.

People receiving robocalls supposedly from the IRS or the Health Administration, but the number one fake call involves Social Security.

For more information about this case file and arrest warrant from the federal database. To speak with an agent for further information.

Once Donna Bamburt pressed one, red flags immediately went off.



“This call is in reference to your social security number it has been frozen. It has been compromised. There is an investigation and it is pertaining to fraud and money laundering” said scam victim, Donna Bamburt.

Bamburt says the voice over the phone posed as a social security administrator.

Then accused her of laundering 10-million-dollars and told her there was a warrant out for her arrest.



“I know something is wrong, but I’m curious because they had the last four of my social,” said Bamburt.

Not only did the person over the phone know part of her social, but also where she lived and asked her to empty out her bank account.



“It was pretty scary,” said Bamburt. The Federal Trade Commission says the number one social security scam is robocall imposters. In the first six months of 2019, there were nearly 73,000 reports. With reported losses of 17-million.

“I’m so glad this person went to the bank first and the person told them this could be a scam and to be very careful,” said Andy Fisher with the Better Business Bureau.

Andy Fisher says scammers usually target the elderly and costs the nation billions annually. “They try to mislead the person as much as the can,” said Fisher.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam you are asked to report it to the Better Business Bureau and authorities.

