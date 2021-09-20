The North Central Louisiana Arts Council to host ARToberfest on October 15th

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The North Central Louisiana Arts Council will be hosting the annual beer-tasting fundraiser, ARToberfest on Friday, October 15th from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The ARToberfest will be held at the Ruston Farmers Market located at 220 E. Mississippi Ave. Tickets are available now on the ARToberfest’s website for $45 for Early Bird entry at 5:00 PM and $35 for General Admission entry at 6:30 PM.

NCLAC’s ARToberfest raises funds for NCLAC’s programming such as the Summer Arts Camp, Holiday Arts Market, and more. This year’s ARToberfest will focus on highlighting local artists, musicians, food, and culture.

For more information, visit nclac.org/artoberfest or follow ARToberfest’s Facebook account to get all the event updates.