The New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 canceled due to Covid-19 conditions.

New Orleans, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell, schedule to take place October 8-17, 2021, will not occur as planned. The announcement also said next year’s dates will be April 29-May8, 2022.

Organizers say ticketholders for both Festivals weekends (including those that rolled over their tickets from 2020) will receive an email this week with details about the ticket refund and rollover process. And all Wednesday, October 13 tickets will be automatically refunded.

They also say they want to urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials so everyone can soon experience the joy that is Jazz Fest.