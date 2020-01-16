The Nebo Water System is issuing a boil advisory

(1/16/20) The Nebo Water System is issuing a boil advisory for their residents.

The Water System recommends bringing all water used for drinking and cooking to a rolling boil before use.

This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

