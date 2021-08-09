The Murphy Arts District announces Ice Cube for Musicfest

EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado has announced that legendary West Coast rapper/actor/director Ice Cube will be headlining Saturday night October 2 during their MusicFest weekend. Previously the bill featured Snoop Dogg and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony who were forced to cancel.

The concert will take place at the First Financial Music All at 7p.m. Tickets will be available to MAD Members on Wednesday August 11 at 10 a.m., and will go on-sale to the public on Friday August 13 at 10 a.m.

Admission for the show in advance will range from $55 to $150 depending on seating. Tickets can be purchased at www.eldomad.com or by calling the box office at 870-444-3007. Patrons may also purchase their tickets in person at the MAD box office, 101 East Locust Street.

Tickets for the October 1ST concert (Musicfest night 1) featuring Frank Foster with special guest Pryor and Lee are currently on sale at the above-mentioned locations.