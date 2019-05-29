The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating several burglaries within the parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (PRESS RELEASE) – (5/29/19) The MPSO is currently working several daytime burglaries throughout the parish.

The investigators are following leads, but any information of suspicious vehicles or persons can be reported to the MPSO at 318-281-4141 or CrimeStoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).

Below are some of the current cases in which the MPSO is seeking information and some of the items taken:

1. 9178 Cutoff Rd:

.243 Caliber Long Rifle

.22 caliber Chrome Western pistol

2. 9493 Cooper Lake Rd :

.22 RG 5-shot black revolver with yellow handle

2 metal boxes with personal info inside

Brown jewelry box –

White gold round studded diamond earrings

White gold diamond ring

Red ruby ring w/ gold band

Ring w/ pearls around it

3. 7496 Wooten Rd:

Black Ruger .22 pistol, automatic

4. 4710 Perryville Hwy:

Bauer .25 SSP pistol

Two MacBooks

Jewelry

