The Monroe Police Dept. will be conducting a DWI/Seat Belt mobile patrol through the month of May

MONROE, La. (KTVE-KARD)- The Monroe Police Department says they will be conducting a DWI/Seat Belt mobile patrol throughout the month of May.

The patrol will be with in the City of Monroe.

According to a release, the patrols are conducted in accordance with the National Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

The mobile patrol’s primary focus is to remove impaired drivers from the roadway.

Also, seatbelt use for all occupants along with child restraint violations will be enforced.