The Monroe Police Department Mourns the lost of former Police Chief Joe Stewart

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is mourning the death of former police chief Joe Stewart. Those close to Stewart say that he had a huge impact on them and the community.

Victor Zordan Monroe Chief of Police “He hired me in the early 90’s, and he was the epitome of caring for the citizens of Monroe”



Stewart retired in June of 2003; Monroe’s chief of police Victor Jordan says Stewart loved his job very much.



Victor Zordan “He cared, he cared about everybody he wanted to make sure you had what you needed to get your job done. He cared about the citizens of Monroe on all walks of life”

Chief Stewart was hired by the police department in November of 1974. Stewart’s friend and director of Ouachita Parish Homeland security Neal brown says working with Stewart was always a pleasure.



Neal Brown director of Homeland Security Ouachita Parish “He didn’t get upset. I mean if the train fell off the track if we had something blow up, tornados, hurricanes, everything we’ve had here he never got upset he was always on an even kill to try to get things back right again. “

Neal grew up with Stewart and says he will not be forgotten.



Neal Brown Director of Homeland Security Ouachita Parish “We’ll miss him a lot. he was quite a good d guy and a good mentor for all of us that worked here.”



Funeral arrangements for Chief Joe Stewart have yet to be announced.