MONROE, La. – (10/30/19) The Monroe Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile.
Alexis Landry was last seen 10/28/2019 around 1700 hrs., wearing a black jacket and gray jogging pants headed in an unknown direction.
Landry frequents the South Monroe area specifically South 3rd St.
If you’ve seen Landry or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)329-2600.
Your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated.
NOTE: Landry may not be wearing her glasses, her hair is black and shaved on both sides.
The Monroe Police Dept. is also requesting the public’s assistance with locating Christine Ballard.
Last seen 10/28/2019 around 1700 hrs. wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and left in an unknown direction.
Ballard frequents the South Monroe area, specifically South 3rd St.
If you’ve seen Ballard or know of her whereabouts contact the Monroe Police Dept. at (318)329-2600.
Your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Dems unveil impeachment procedures; GOP calls process unfair
- Columbia Heights Water District issues boil advisory for a portion of their customers
- The Monroe Police Department is searching for two missing juveniles
- POLICE: Monroe man arrested after shooting victim in the legs, charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder
- ‘A fixture in NC politics’: Lawmakers reflect on life of late Sen. Kay Hagan