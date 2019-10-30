The Monroe Police Department is searching for two missing juveniles

MONROE, La. – (10/30/19) The Monroe Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile.

Alexis Landry

Alexis Landry was last seen 10/28/2019 around 1700 hrs., wearing a black jacket and gray jogging pants headed in an unknown direction.

Landry frequents the South Monroe area specifically South 3rd St.

If you’ve seen Landry or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)329-2600.

Your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated.

NOTE: Landry may not be wearing her glasses, her hair is black and shaved on both sides.

Christine Ballard

The Monroe Police Dept. is also requesting the public’s assistance with locating Christine Ballard.

Last seen 10/28/2019 around 1700 hrs. wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and left in an unknown direction.

Ballard frequents the South Monroe area, specifically South 3rd St.

If you’ve seen Ballard or know of her whereabouts contact the Monroe Police Dept. at (318)329-2600.

Your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated.

