The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Parkview Apartments

MONROE, La. – (11/20/19) According to authorities, the Monroe Police are investigating a shooting at Parkview Apartments.
Authorities say they are investigating a shooting where a black male was shot in the leg.
We will update this article as we receive more information.
