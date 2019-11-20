The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Parkview Apartments

MONROE, La. – (11/20/19) According to authorities, the Monroe Police are investigating a shooting at Parkview Apartments.

Authorities say they are investigating a shooting where a black male was shot in the leg.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

