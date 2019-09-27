The Monroe Police Department Are Searching For A Missing Juvenile

MONROE, La. – (9/27/19) Monroe Police Department request the public’s assistance with locating Lauren J. Martin, last seen 09/24/2019 around 2000 hrs (8:00 P.M.) and wearing a purple jacket with an orange skirt.

Martin is known to frequent the south Monroe area.

If you’ve seen Martin or known of her whereabouts, contact Monroe Police Department at (318)329-2600. Your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated.

