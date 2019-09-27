The Monroe Police Department Are Searching For A Missing Juvenile

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. – (9/27/19) Monroe Police Department request the public’s assistance with locating Lauren J. Martin, last seen 09/24/2019 around 2000 hrs (8:00 P.M.) and wearing a purple jacket with an orange skirt.

Martin is known to frequent the south Monroe area.

If you’ve seen Martin or known of her whereabouts, contact Monroe Police Department at (318)329-2600. Your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Don't Miss

Don't Miss