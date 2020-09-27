The Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting on South 29th Street in Monroe

MONROE, La. — Officials with the Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of South 29th Street in Monroe.

According to a statement from the Monroe Police, the shoot occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Authorities confirm that the victim of the shooting has since, died and they have a suspect in custody.

The suspects name is Dexstavious James of Shreveport (B/M 9/19/1982).

James is currently being charged with one count of 2nd Degree Murder.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we receive more information.