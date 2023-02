MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 23, 2023, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce will host a Home in Monroe Information Session that will teach you how to become a first-time homeowner.

This event will take place at the Public Safety Center at 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monroe, La. from 6:00 PM through 7:00 PM. For more information, you can contact Anfernee Galloway at anfernee@midcityredevelopment.org.