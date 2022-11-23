EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a “Carnival in December” fundraiser lunch on December 6, 2022. They are also having a silent auction of employees’ arts and crafts on December 5 and 6, 2022, with both events to benefit the South Arkansas Arts Center.

The fundraiser lunch will be held in the Medical Center’s cafeteria and will feature a wide variety of Cajun style food like Boudin Balls, Shrimp & Grits, Gumbo, and more. The arts and crafts silent auction will be held in Conference Room 2 of the Medical Center and will feature employee works.