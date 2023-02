RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 20, 2023, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s office will host the 15th Annual Senior Expo. This event will take place at the Ruston Sports Complex at 2103 Champions Way Ruston, La from 7:30 AM through 12:00 PM.

For more information on this event or to reserve a booth, you can contact Sgt. Iris Winston at 318-251-6440 or by email iwinston@lpsheriff.org.