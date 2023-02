RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Lincoln Parish Health Unit will host an open house from 1:00 PM through 3:00 PM. The health unit is located at 405 East Georgia Avenue Ruston, La.

The open house is free and open to the public and light refreshments will be served. For more information, you can contact the Lincoln Parish Health Unit at (318) 251-4120.