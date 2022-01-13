The Krewe of Janus starts float preparations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe of Janus has been rolling its annual parade since its inception in 1984 through both downtowns of Monroe and West Monroe.

This year The Krewe of Janus intends to make up for last year since there was no parade due to the pandemic. This years parade is expected to draw in hundreds of people, with having fifty-five floats in the parade the length is approximately four miles long. Each float will have a different theme, and the riders will be dressed in a costume related to the theme of the float. While on the float the riders will be throwing beads, approximately four million beads will be thrown at the parade.