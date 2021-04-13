The Jim Taylor Memorial Sales Event raises more than $32,000 for donations to The Salvation Army and The DeSiard Street Shelter

MONROE, La. — Today Jim Taylor Auto Group announced a $32,100 donation from the Jim Taylor Memorial Sales Event to the Salvation Army and the DeSiard Street Shelter.

According to a release issued by the Jim Taylor Auto Group, the three dealerships – Jim Taylor Chevrolet/Buick in Rayville, Jim Taylor Ford/Lincoln in Ruston, and Jim Taylor Buick GMC in Monroe, choose a local organization(s) each year to honor by donating a portion of their proceeds throughout the entire month of March.

The Memorial Sales event was established as a way to honor the memory of the company’s founder, Jim Taylor. The month of March was selected because his birthday was in March and he passed away in March. Each year, a different organization is selected.

“This is truly one of the biggest months for us, the highlight of our year. We appreciate the community’s support, and we are so proud to be business owners and part of these amazing communities,” said Tanya Pesek, a Jim Taylor owner and daughter of Jim Taylor. “Both of these organizations are vital to Northeast Louisiana. We are thankful that we can play a part in putting needed dollars back into the communities they serve as they continue advocating for those who need their services.”

Don Robertson, a Jim Taylor owner, said “It has been an honor to work with the different community organizations over the last six years and be a part of giving back through this event. This year, we are proud to have the newest part of the Jim Taylor family – Jim Taylor Buick GMC in Monroe. With hard work and the support of the community, we exceeded our goals in all three locations.”

Capt. Jerome Casey said, “The key to us is to produce productive members of society. We can only do this through community support. This community has been unbelievable, I have to give a heartfelt thank you to Jim Taylor Auto Group for selecting us and to this community for its generosity.”

“There is a quote by Friedrich Nietzsche that I think many times represents the homeless. ‘And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music,’” said Billy Varner, Director of the DeSiard Street Shelter. “This is what happens when people are not understood and as a result, misjudged. All of our expenses come from donations and this one will help us continue our mission as well as hopefully close that gap of misunderstanding and help us do even greater things.”