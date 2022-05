MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Jana L. Elliott “Paddle For A Cure” Moon to Monroe Paddle Race was held earlier today on the Ouachita.

Fifty-four paddle boaters and kayakers participated in the 10 mile event from Moon Lake to Forsythe. Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Reserve Unit were on hand for safety and any other assistance that might be needed. All proceeds raised from the event go to benefit the National Ovarian Cancer Center.