The Hub reopens to serve lunch and has plans for first event back after COVID-19 temporary closure

MONROE, La (05/27/20) — Restaurants are now open with Phase 1 for 25% capacity and The Hub in downtown Monroe is included in that. The Hub is known for its events and live music throughout the week, but during the temporary closure for COVID-19, they decided to introduce lunch to the downtown area.

“The lunch is new for us all the way around, however, we are serving lunch every day, Monday through Friday from 11 to 2 from here on out. And then when the bar is open…food is served,” said Amanda Lyon, Chief Operations Manager at The Hub Music Hall.

Lyon says what sparked the idea to serve lunch was that they wanted to be more involved with the community and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy The Hub, no matter the time.

“So maybe it’s a working mom or a working dad that’s gets down here and they work downtown and they don’t have a babysitter every weekend and they can’t enjoy coming out and having a drink, but they can come enjoy the ambiance of what we offer here at the Hub, for our lunch hour,” said Lyon.

All the tables at The Hub are 10 feet apart with hand sanitizer bottles on each table for guests. Employees are also wearing masks and reminding guests to social distance when needed.

“But it’s been really exciting to see the community come together and support a local business. Everyday it’s get a busier and busier,” said Lyon.

But adding lunch isn’t the only new addition their working on.

“We’re in the process of obtaining our license to where children of any age can be here for lunch all the way up until 11 pm,” said Lyon.

In addition to adding lunch, The Hub is preparing for the first official live music event with a tentative date of June 20th.