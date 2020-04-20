The Hub Music Hall is hopeful for the future and getting to hold events again

MONROE, La (04/20/20) — “We’re excited about booking more events and being the hub of downtown Monroe,” said Amanda Lyon, Chief Operating Officer for The Hub Music Hall.

Before COVID-19, the Hub Music Hall was the go to place for game nights, karaoke, weddings, and live music. “We had something planned for everyday and we had people stopping in after work for drinks. And we were just really on a roll and the pace was non-stop and then all of a sudden it was just halted,” said Lyon. But just because business was halted, they’re not letting any employees go.

“We would find things to do around the Hub for our employees to make their 40 hours a week and earn their paycheck’s because that’s the last thing we wanted to do is have any employees without a paycheck,” said Lyon.

And they’re using this time to work on the future of the Hub with some remodeling and filling up the calendar. “We’ve still got weddings planned, we’ve got engagement parties planned, we’ve got other parties planned. All sorts of things that even the world is kind of in shambles right now, life must go on,” said Lyon. She says one of the saddest things about their situation is not having bands play live music like they used to.

“Once this ban hit, it really took a tole on us because a lot of artists depend on the live shows for their income,” said Scotty Temple, Scotty Temple and Southbound Train.

And they don’t just rely on the live shows for income. “We enjoy having the interaction with people. That’s where we get our enjoyment is watching other people have fun and be able to enjoy themselves,” said Temple. He says he’s ready for the future as he stays optimistic one day at a time.

“Whenever this ban lifts, they’re gonna be rippin, roarin, ready to go and we wanna be prepared for that so we can give them the best show we can give them,” said Temple.

The Hub Music Hall says whenever the ban is lifted and it’s safe to do so, they’re going to host a celebration party and will post information about that when the time comes.