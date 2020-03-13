The Hamburg economic development team hosts a community cookout

HAMBURG, Ark. – The Hamburg economic development team is a group of volunteers who are working to make Hamburg a better place.

Yesterday, a community cookout was hosted to raise money for a town mural. Over 800 plates were sold, as well as multiple donations given by patrons of the cookout.

The team plans to reveal the mural design on their Facebook page within the next 2 weeks.

If you would like more information on how to make a donation, join their team, or follow their journey take a look at their Facebook page at Hamburg Economic Development Team.

