The Greater Free Gift Baptist Church Memorial Give-A-Way

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Greater Free Gift Baptist Church is going to conduct a Christmas Day Worship Service while also having a toy give away and Christmas dinner.

This event is to pay tribute to the late Deacon Cordell Blockson who was a member of the church for over twenty-five years. Blockson gave so much back to his community which is why The Greater Free Gift Baptist Church wants to continue his legacy by giving away toys and providing a hot meal Christmas Day.

The church is inviting the community to part take in the give away starting at 8:30am Saturday, December 25th at 5510 US Highway 165 South, Monroe La.