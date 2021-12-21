The Greater Free Gift Baptist Church Memorial Give-A-Way

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Greater Free Gift Baptist Church is going to conduct a Christmas Day Worship Service while also having a toy give away and Christmas dinner.

This event is to pay tribute to the late Deacon Cordell Blockson who was a member of the church for over twenty-five years. Blockson gave so much back to his community which is why The Greater Free Gift Baptist Church wants to continue his legacy by giving away toys and providing a hot meal Christmas Day.

The church is inviting the community to part take in the give away starting at 8:30am Saturday, December 25th at 5510 US Highway 165 South, Monroe La.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories