(12/12/19) The Grayson Water System is issuing a partial boil advisory for it’s customers.

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

This advisory starts at 1390 Hwy 850 going east and all adjoining roads. Roundhouse rd., Catherine ln, and Double g Ranch rd.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.