The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and the National Guard pass out food

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and the National Guard are doing their part to get people back on their feet after Hurricane Laura.

People lined up in their cars at Christ Church in West Monroe Friday morning to pick up a 25 pound box of food. We’re told the boxes contained non-perishable, fresh and frozen foods as well as bottled water.

Many of the people in line were there to replenish food that was lost during the power outages after Hurricane Laura.

If you were not able to make it out Friday morning, they will be out again in Ruston, Louisiana at the Sports Complex Wednesday, September 9th, at 10:00 a.m.