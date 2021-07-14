The first Shot at a Million winner of Louisiana will be announced Friday, July 16!

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s almost here! On Friday, July 16, 2021, the first Shot At A Million winner will be announced.

According to shotatamillion.com, the deadline to enter into the first drawing was July 9, 2021. The actual drawing date is today July 14, but the winner will not be announced until Friday. The Office of the Governor website says this two day gap is to allow time to confirm vaccination status.

It is still unclear exactly how many people have registered for the drawing, but it is not too late to register for future drawings. See the schedule of entry end dates, prizes and drawing dates below.

The Grand Prize winner of $1 Million dollars will be announced on August 13, 2021.