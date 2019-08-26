The Farmerville Police Department need assistance identifying a wanted man

FARMERVILLE, La. – (8/26/19) The Farmerville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male subject in the black tee shirt.

Authorities say this photo was taken on Saturday (8/24) at Walmart in Farmerville, La.

If you know his identity, please notify FPD at (318)-368-2226.

This is in reference to an ongoing investigation and details will be Released at a later time.

