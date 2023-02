RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Dixie Center For the Arts will open up during the summer break starting on June 6, 2023. The theater will open once a week to present family-friendly movies free of charge.

Photo courtesy of Dixie Center For the Arts

All attendees will receive popcorn and a drink and all seats will be open to the public. If you’re interested in learning more about this exciting news, visit dixiecenter.org.