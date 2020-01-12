The D’Arbonne Water System North is issuing a boil advisory

SPEARSVILLE, La. – (1/12/20) The D’Arbonne Water System North is experiencing problems with their water system.

According to the D’Arbonne Water System North, they are issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for all customers who reside on George Johniken Road in Spearsville, La.

This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

