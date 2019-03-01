Local News

WEST MONROE, La. - (2/28/19) The Crazy Popper Gourmet Popcorn & More is located at 2601 N. 7th St. in West Monroe, La.

It is a family owned business that specializes in making over 40 flavors of gourmet popcorn.  The store offers popcorn gift sets that include a variety of popcorn tins and gift boxes.  

They also make favors for any special occasion including corporate events, school events, birthdays, weddings, showers and other occasions.

Besides popcorn, they also offer old fashioned sodas and nostalgia candy. They accept phone orders and can ship nationwide.

