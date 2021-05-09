The City of West Monroe/WMPD announces their 2nd Annual Bike Safety Expo

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and the West Monroe Police Department have announced their 2nd annual Bike Safety Expo. The event will be held on Thursday May 20th from 5-7pm in the parking lot of West Monroe City Hall (2305 N. 7th Street).

The Bike Safety Expo coincides with the celebration of May as National Bicycle Month, and will feature many fun activies including a bicycle obstacle course for kids. There will also be helmet checks, tips on safe riding practices, as well as prizes.

The event will be free of charge and open to the public. If you have any questions, contact the City of West Monroe at 318-396-2600.