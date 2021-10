MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe’s Engineer, Kim Golden, has announced her resignation. Golden will take on a new role with the City of Texas City in the Houston metroplex.

Golden started her career with the City of Monroe in May of 2005 and served as the Executive Administrative Officer until 2008. She returned to the City of Monroe as the City Engineer and Director of Capital Projects in 2014.

Golden’s last day with the City of Monroe will be Friday, October 8, 2021.