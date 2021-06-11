The City of Monroe welcomes back the Miss Louisiana Pageant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miss Louisiana Pageant is coming back to Monroe on its 57th year of the competition.
According to a release issued by the City of Monroe, the 2021 Miss Louisiana Pageant will be held at the Monroe Civic Center’s WL “Jack” Howard Theatre from Thursday, June 17 – Saturday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m.
A press conference will be held in the lobby of the theatre on Monday, June 14, at 11:00 a.m. This will be the first chance to hear from Dewana Little, Executive Director of the Miss Louisiana Organization; Wayne Gentry, Producer of the live televised finals; and other major sponsors.
This will also be the public’s first opportunity to meet the 30 contestants. Mayor Ellis will be issuing a check in the amount of $25,000 to the Miss Louisiana Organization on behalf of the City of Monroe.
“We are proud to partner with the Miss Louisiana Organization and invest in the success of the competition and its contestants.”Mayor Friday Ellis