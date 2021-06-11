The City of Monroe welcomes back the Miss Louisiana Pageant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miss Louisiana Pageant is coming back to Monroe on its 57th year of the competition.

According to a release issued by the City of Monroe, the 2021 Miss Louisiana Pageant will be held at the Monroe Civic Center’s WL “Jack” Howard Theatre from Thursday, June 17 – Saturday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m.

A press conference will be held in the lobby of the theatre on Monday, June 14, at 11:00 a.m. This will be the first chance to hear from Dewana Little, Executive Director of the Miss Louisiana Organization; Wayne Gentry, Producer of the live televised finals; and other major sponsors.

This will also be the public’s first opportunity to meet the 30 contestants. Mayor Ellis will be issuing a check in the amount of $25,000 to the Miss Louisiana Organization on behalf of the City of Monroe.