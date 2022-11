MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, through November 23, 2022, From 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The City of Monroe is offering Free Thanksgiving Camps, the camps are open to ages from 5 years old through 12 years old. The camps will be held at the following community centers.

Activity & Art Camp : Emily P Robinson Community Center

: Emily P Robinson Community Center Tennis Camp: Liller Marbles Community Center

Liller Marbles Community Center Art Camp : Powell Street Community Center

: Powell Street Community Center Basketball Skills Clinic: Saul Adler Community Center